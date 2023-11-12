Submit Release
Update Rutland Barracks / Assault and Robbery

CASE#: 23B4007047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                     

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2023 / 1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Harry StCyr                                     

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton

 

VICTIM: The Rutland Town Sunoco

ADDRESS: 117 US Route 7, Rutland Town

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

After investigation, the Vermont State Police identified the suspect and developed probable cause to arrest Harry StCyr, 45, of Hubbardton, Vermont, on charges of assault and robbery. StCyr was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and will answer the charges at a later date and time.

 

***Initial news release, November. 5, 2023***

 

CASE#: 23B4007047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                     

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2023 / 1820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                     

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: The Rutland Town Sunoco

ADDRESS: 117 US Route 7, Rutland Town

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Rutland were notified of a robbery that had occurred at The Sunoco in Rutland Town located at 117 US Route 7. Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to the store. Investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store at approximately 1820 hours and demanded money from the register before leaving with a stolen carton of cigarettes. The subject did not obtain any money, after stealing the cigarettes, the suspect left the store on foot at approximately 1825 hours. No one was injured during this robbery. The subject is described as a white male, wearing a blue hoodie with black lettering that said “NEWPORT”, a tan “Peterbilt” ball cap, tan colored sneakers, and blue jeans. Still photographs are attached to this press release. No other information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

