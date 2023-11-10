Submit Release
Shop Local Holiday Passport Offers Shoppers a Chance to Win $1000 in Town Bucks

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center:

Shop Local Holiday Passport logoIf you’re in Southern Humboldt, you can participate in the ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local campaign by picking up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport at any of the participating merchants listed or by visiting the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center in Garberville. This passport highlights all the participating brick-and-mortar businesses in the following regions of Humboldt County: Garberville, Redway, Shelter Cove, and Avenue of the Giants.

At any of the participating merchants listed or by visiting the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center in Garberville.

Collect stamps whenever you shop at any participating location listed on the passport. For every $20 you spend, you’ll earn one stamp.

Once you collect five (5) stamps, drop off your passport and accompanying receipts at the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce before noon on Friday, December 15. You’ll then have a chance to win prizes!

The Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center will provide the Town Buck prizes. This is a great way to support local businesses and get rewarded for it.

We will randomly select six (6) completed Passport Entries and award Town Bucks to six (6) individuals as follows.

One (1) person will be chosen to receive $300.00 in Town Bucks
Two (2) people will be chosen to receive $200.00 in Town Bucks
Three (3) people will be chosen to receive $100.00 in Town Bucks

Town Bucks are a great way to support local merchants. These Bucks can be redeemed at any of the merchants listed, helping to keep the spirit of giving back to our community. The holiday season is an excellent time to support local brick-and-mortar businesses. Consider getting a holiday passport and using it to shop at these businesses. By doing so, you can help them stay afloat and contribute to the growth of our community.

