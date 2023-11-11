Submit Release
balance | flow – An Intermedia Percussion Experience at the Arcata Playhouse

musician with drumstick mid-airTerry Longshore is a percussionist whose genre-crossing work exhibits the artistry of the concert stage, the spontaneity of jazz, and the energy of a rock club. Based in Ashland, Oregon, he maintains an energetic career as a performer, composer, and educator. Blue Sky Music writes, “Longshore’s understated virtuosity is percussion poetry at its best.”

musician playing the zylophone with magenta light on himbalance | flow is a solo intermedia percussion performance with music by a diverse body of composers integrating live performance with digital audio, video, and integrated lighting. The music and visuals are immersive and inspirational and draw from Terry’s works, new commissions, and established works in his repertoire. The soothing melodies played on the vibraphone combined with video and lighting are at times trance inducing. The show is 1 hour long, so come out for a short stint of mellow entertainment, enjoy a specialty drink or a beer on tap from the Playhouse bar, and still have energy left for a Friday night out in Humboldt.

Performing Friday, November 17 at 8 PM at the Arcata Playhouse 1251 9th Street, Arcata. Tickets are $18 general/$16 fanclub members/$12 students, and are available online at www.playhousearts.org or call 707-822-1575 to reserve.

