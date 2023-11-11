Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,190 in the last 365 days.

Participation in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - On 11 November the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - the city of Riyadh, in the framework of which took part and spoke the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon

You just read:

Participation in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more