TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - On 11 November the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - the city of Riyadh, in the framework of which took part and spoke the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon
You just read:
Participation in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.