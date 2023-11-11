Speech at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - Bismillahir-rahmanir-rahim

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Mr. Chair, Your Royal Highness Mohammad ben Salman al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

Excellencies, Heads of State and Government, heads of delegations,

Distinguished participants of the Summit!

We consider the initiative of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud - as the current Chairman of the Islamic Summit to convene today’s Extraordinary Summit to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip timely and important.

The crisis situation in this part of Palestine, which has been going on for more than a month, has caused a huge loss of life, injuries and destruction of vital infrastructure in the region, has deeply worried our countries and the international community.

Tajikistan strongly condemns the attack on civilian facilities in Gaza, which led to the death of thousands of civilians, including women and children, caused injuries of a large number of people and destruction of vital infrastructure.

Today's situation once again proves the fact that there is no military solution to the Palestinian issue.

Since the beginning of the last conflict, our country has called on the parties to end violence and to sit down at the negotiating table to stabilize the situation.

From our point of view, a genuine and enduring solution to the Palestinian issue, ensuring a fair, lasting and long-term peace, is possible only via an implementation of decisions and resolutions of the United Nations on the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Tajikistan unwaveringly supports the establishment of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the borders of 1967.

This is the way through which the Palestinian people can exercise their true national rights, as independent subject of the international community based on the generally accepted principles of international relations.

Distinguished participants of the Summit,

We all know that on November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted a Resolution (No. 181) on the establishment of two independent states in Palestine.

But so far, the dream of the Palestinian people to establish their own state didn’t yet come true.

Given this situation, our countries and the international community should make efforts to implement the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

In this context, it is important to provide the international protection of the Palestinian people and support efforts to resume the multilateral political dialogue process to achieve a solution.

Currently, more than two million people in the Gaza desperately suffer from a lack of food, electricity, medicine and other basic living necessities as they remain under a complete siege.

They expect the international community takes decisive and bold actions to end their tragedy and suffering.

While the conflict and bloodshed in this region of the Middle East is intensified, relevant and interested parties are still failed to demonstrate serious and effective actions to stabilize the situation.

Moreover, some parties chose to remain silent and ignore the human tragedy that continues today in the Gaza.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in cooperation with other international organizations and stakeholders needs to take bold steps to end the conflict as soon as possible and prevent conflicts and tensions in this region.

At the current milestone, it is necessary for the member states of the Organization to take practical measures on the basis of a targeted humanitarian plan of action to provide needed and urgent assistance to the Palestinian people.

The individual crises and serious threats and challenges that are taking place in the Islamic world today urge us all to unity, solidarity and consolidation more than ever before.

Today we witness that these factors seriously undermine the stability of different regions of the Islamic world and cause long-term negative economic and social consequences.

Millions of people have been forcibly displaced and fled their homes in search of peaceful and better life.

Such a sensitive situation makes us all obliged to consistently implement effective measures to ensure the economic and social development of the Muslim ummah who has the moral right to live in dignity.

I used different tribunes and platforms of the Organization in the past to highlight the need to establish a Special Investment and Development Fund for financial and social support of the countries of the Islamic world.

I would like to reiterate that developed economies of the Islamic world, which have eminent experience, tremendous financial potential and abundant investment opportunities, could play an effective and key role.

Tajikistan, which has experienced a devastating internal proxy war in its modern history supports peace-building actions and peaceful solutions to all kinds of tensions and conflicts worldwide.

We once again call upon the international community, especially call on the United Nations Security Council to rigorously monitor the implementation of legal obligations to protect international law and order in relation to Palestine.

Finally, I would like to express a hope that the outcomes of today's Summit will contribute to the launch of the peaceful negotiation process and the solution of the Palestinian issue.

Tajikistan stands always ready and committed to contribute to this process as much as possible.

Thank you for your attention!