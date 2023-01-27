Golda (Tetiana Amirova) in her first North American Tour
Ukrainian Singer Golda (Tetiana Amirova) will perform Jazz and Jewish Folk in her first North American Tour.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finalist of “The Voice Ukraine,” creator and star of her own production “Yiddish Jazz,” with previous performances in the most prestigious venues in Ukraine, in a two hour solo concert program “Golda: The Global Voice”.
The concert will consist of her well known hits as well as new music authored exclusively by her. Her genre is a combination of Jazz and Jewish Folk with a sound that is unique and nationally renown. Her music is the number one requested by Russian language/Ukrainian radio station within the U.S.
The Concerts are sponsored by US Concert Entertainment LLC., one of the best known foreign cultural events agencies in the U.S. which previously brought you the sold out U.S. tour of Brio Sonores, the 17 U.S. city tour of comic Yan Levinzon and future concerts of Ukrainian Comedy duet Kroliki.
Date and Venues of the Performances are:
March 25, 2023
Oceana Theater
1029 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
March 26, 2023
Christian Heritage Academy
315 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL 60093
March 28, 2023
Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C3B7, Canada
March 29, 2023
KleinLife
10100 Jamison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116
March 30, 2023
The Elaine Wolf Theatre
350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246
March 31, 2023
Oshman Family JCC
3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303
April 1, 2023
TBA
San Francisco, CA
April 2, 2023
Eisenhower Community Center
1001 State HWY7 Hopkins, MN 55305
April 4, 2023
Europa
30519 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike OH 44124
Tickets are available at:
RAconcert.com
eventcartel.com
vesnatickets.com
Michael Levitis
Alpha PR Pro
