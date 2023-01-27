Submit Release
Golda (Tetiana Amirova) in her first North American Tour

Ukrainian Jazz and Jewish Folk Singer Golda (Tetiana Amirova)

Ukrainian Singer Golda (Tetiana Amirova) will perform Jazz and Jewish Folk in her first North American Tour.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finalist of “The Voice Ukraine,” creator and star of her own production “Yiddish Jazz,” with previous performances in the most prestigious venues in Ukraine, in a two hour solo concert program “Golda: The Global Voice”.

The concert will consist of her well known hits as well as new music authored exclusively by her. Her genre is a combination of Jazz and Jewish Folk with a sound that is unique and nationally renown. Her music is the number one requested by Russian language/Ukrainian radio station within the U.S.

The Concerts are sponsored by US Concert Entertainment LLC., one of the best known foreign cultural events agencies in the U.S. which previously brought you the sold out U.S. tour of Brio Sonores, the 17 U.S. city tour of comic Yan Levinzon and future concerts of Ukrainian Comedy duet Kroliki.

Date and Venues of the Performances are:

March 25, 2023

Oceana Theater

1029 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

March 26, 2023

Christian Heritage Academy

315 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL 60093

March 28, 2023

Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C3B7, Canada

March 29, 2023

KleinLife

10100 Jamison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116

March 30, 2023

The Elaine Wolf Theatre

350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246

March 31, 2023

Oshman Family JCC

3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303

April 1, 2023

TBA

San Francisco, CA

April 2, 2023

Eisenhower Community Center

1001 State HWY7 Hopkins, MN 55305

April 4, 2023

Europa

30519 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike OH 44124

Tickets are available at:
RAconcert.com
eventcartel.com
vesnatickets.com

Michael Levitis
Alpha PR Pro
email us here

You just read:

