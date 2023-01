Golda (Tetiana Amirova) in her first North American Tour

Ukrainian Jazz and Jewish Folk Singer Golda (Tetiana Amirova)

Ukrainian Singer Golda (Tetiana Amirova) will perform Jazz and Jewish Folk in her first North American Tour.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The finalist of “The Voice Ukraine,” creator and star of her own production “Yiddish Jazz,” with previous performances in the most prestigious venues in Ukraine, in a two hour solo concert program “Golda: The Global Voice”.The concert will consist of her well known hits as well as new music authored exclusively by her. Her genre is a combination of Jazz and Jewish Folk with a sound that is unique and nationally renown. Her music is the number one requested by Russian language/Ukrainian radio station within the U.S.The Concerts are sponsored by US Concert Entertainment LLC., one of the best known foreign cultural events agencies in the U.S. which previously brought you the sold out U.S. tour of Brio Sonores, the 17 U.S. city tour of comic Yan Levinzon and future concerts of Ukrainian Comedy duet Kroliki.Date and Venues of the Performances are:March 25, 2023Oceana Theater1029 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235March 26, 2023Christian Heritage Academy315 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL 60093March 28, 2023Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts10268 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C3B7, CanadaMarch 29, 2023KleinLife10100 Jamison Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116March 30, 2023The Elaine Wolf Theatre350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246March 31, 2023Oshman Family JCC3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303April 1, 2023TBASan Francisco, CAApril 2, 2023Eisenhower Community Center1001 State HWY7 Hopkins, MN 55305April 4, 2023Europa30519 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike OH 44124Tickets are available at:RAconcert.comeventcartel.comvesnatickets.com