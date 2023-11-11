Submit Release
Beginning of a working visit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on a working visit to participate in the emergency meeting of the heads of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At Shah Khalid International Airport, the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Emir of Riyadh region and other officials.

