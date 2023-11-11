Meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad

TAJIKISTAN, November 11 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also met in Riyadh with the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.

Satisfaction was expressed with the current state of beneficial cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development, and the need for its continuation to finance important projects of the Tajik economy was emphasized.

Constructive views were expressed regarding the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development in the implementation of large hydropower projects of Tajikistan, especially the "Rogun" hydropower plant, support and assistance in financing its construction.

Also, the continuation of effective cooperation between Tajikistan and the Saudi Fund for Development in the construction of social facilities, including facilities in the field of education and health in Tajikistan, was emphasized.

The parties showed readiness and motivation to continue effective cooperation in the priority areas of the national economy, including trade, investment and entrepreneurship.

It was assured that cooperation between Tajikistan and the Saudi Fund for Development will continue to expand significantly.