Teen Arrested for a Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a 17-year-old teen has been arrested for a shooting that killed a 14-year-old teen in Northwest, D.C.

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 11:37 p.m., Third District officers responded to the corner of 14th Street and Fairmont Street, Northwest, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second juvenile male victim was located in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest, conscious and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Niko Estep, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Third District located and arrested 17-year-old Lorenzo Thompson of Northwest, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 23181200