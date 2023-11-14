Invasive Species Corporation Receives $388,000 Grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture

Project focuses on discovery of microorganisms to control burrowing shrimp in oyster beds

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invasive Species Corporation (ISC) (a Delaware public benefit corporation), announces that is has been awarded a $388,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) to discover microorganisms to control burrowing shrimp in native oyster beds.

According to WSDA, many of Washington’s coastal shellfish farms are being negatively impacted by high population densities of burrowing shrimp that soften mudflats and cause shellfish to sink and suffocate. Many techniques have been tested to control the burrowing shrimp on shellfish farms, but growers still lack an effective program for management. In an attempt to develop control measures while minimizing potential environmental impacts, the grant associated with this funding is for research to assist with the development of an integrated pest management plan to address burrowing shrimp in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor and facilitate continued shellfish cultivation on tidelands.

“The ISC was created to find highly selective microorganisms with significant efficacy against nuisance and invasive organisms” said Pam Marrone, PhD, ISC’s co-founder and Executive Chair. “For example, the microorganism in our Zequanox® product for control of zebra and quagga mussels, was discovered from a mussel infested river in New York,” added Dr. Marrone. “Nature provides us with solutions that can alleviate or eliminate many of the impacts of invasive species, which are getting worse with climate change. However, a complex, multidisciplined scientific approach to discover and commercialize them is required. It is not easy, but with ISC’s expertise, it is known, straightforward and very doable.” continued Dr. Marrone.

Under this grant, ISC will focus on discovery of unique and often previously unknown microorganisms found in association with and in the environment of oysters and the burrowing shrimp. In addition, ISC will search known publications and microbial libraries for other, known potential efficacious microbes. The microorganisms will be tested for control against the burrowing shrimp in the lab and possibly on site. Once a microbe or several microbes have shown efficacy, further studies, including required safety tests for the Environmental Protection Agency submission will be necessary to develop a commercial, EPA and state-registered product.

About the Invasive Species Corporation

The Invasive Species Corporation was founded to discover, develop and market bio-based solutions to control invasive species. Invasive species have caused more than $1 trillion in damage, with more than $420 billion annually and are considered the second largest contributor to the earth’s significant and rapid decline in biodiversity, right behind land-use alteration. The ISC’s goal is to regenerate our planet’s environment through the application of bio-based, sustainable and earth-friendly solutions, thereby preserving ecological biodiversity and reversing climate change effects. The ISC is focused on biologicals to control invasive species in water, forestry and agriculture, including invasive mollusks, fish, toxic algae, forest pests and weeds. The ISC is currently selling Zequanox® for invasive zebra and quagga mussel control and is developing Piscamycin™ exclusively licensed from the US Geological Survey for control of invasive carp and other invasive fish. The company is also in the discovery phase of a project to develop a microbial natural product (bioherbicide) for invasive and other problematic weeds, still causing major damage to crop lands, reserved spaces, and waterways despite the annual use of $25 billions of synthetic chemical pesticides globally.