HAWAIIAN FASHION ICON BRAND ‘IOLANI SPORTSWEAR LAUNCHES NEW CHILDRENʻS LINE “ALIKALEO PARK”
Hawaiian keiki at Kapi‘olani Park in Waikiki are styling in their ALIKALEO PARK attire and accessories.
Alikaleo Park is made with archival and vintage designs with UPF40+ built into super-soft fabrics in bright, cheerful colors!
This new vision with ALIKALEO PARK is bringing new energy to our 70 year old company...moving our family legacy forward with our own inspiration – our children, Alika and Kaleo.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian clothing icon ‘IOLANI Sportswear has launched its newest brand, ALIKALEO PARK, continuing a 70-year legacy of quality-crafted island wear, this time with keiki (children) in mind. ‘IOLANI, a third-generation family-owned company, was started in 1953 in Honolulu, and soon grew to be an island staple and beloved global brand. ALIKALEO PARK is the latest in this long, rich legacy of locally-designed clothing. History is woven into the clothes themselves, as the brand leverages vintage prints from the ‘IOLANI archives. You can find the complete line of ALIKALEO PARK exclusively online at www.alikaleopark.com, which officially launched yesterday, Sunday, November 12th. Please also follow us @alikaleopark.
— Alx and Sarah Kawakami, Designers, ALIKALEO PARK for ʻIOLANI Sportswear
While parents will love the ode to Hawai‘i’s past, ALIKALEO PARK is all about kids and making playing outside cool again. Each piece is up for adventure with UPF40+ built into super-soft fabrics in bright, cheerful colors inspired by paradise. All pieces come in coordinating sets, making getting ready a breeze for keiki who love to match their tops and bottoms, or enjoy mixing it up. And to ensure that growing kids get the most out of ALIKALEO PARK, each piece is designed for an intentionally oversized fit that allows for more wear between sizes – which parents also love! The line currently comes in five sizes: 12-24 months, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-9 years. Sizing accommodates two ages for longer wear.
Launching just in time for the holidays, ALIKALEO PARK makes the perfect gift for all the keiki in your life who live for fun and adventure. Top picks include the Cool Canoe Shirt ($23.00) and the matching Cool Canoe Shorts & Pants ($25.00 and $28.00). Our reversible Bucket Hats ($24.00), a fun choice for sun protection, and our Park Snacker Snack Container ($15) are great stocking stuffers, too.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, we all needed to tap into our creativity to find ways to keep ourselves entertained and safe during a difficult time where we were all forced to stay at home,” said Sarah Kawakami. “It was during these unique moments with my family that the ALIKALEO PARK concept was born. We spent a lot of time outside on our playground, running, playing tag, stretching and going on adventures around the house. Alx and I realized that our lifestyle with our boys during this time was influencing our next big business adventure. We found a way to combine convenience, comfort, and safety, all while weaving in history to every design we make. We knew that we wanted to continue the legacy of ‘IOLANI Sportswear, but we just didn’t know how until that moment. ALIKALEO PARK aims to make mom and dad’s life a little more convenient, while making sure all children are encouraged to go outside and have fun!”
Added Alx Kawakami, “This new vision is bringing new energy to our 70 year old company. I want to make my grandparents and parents proud of what we’re doing and how we are moving our family legacy forward with our own inspiration – our children. And although it’s not our traditional aloha shirts or dresses, ALIKALEO PARK still captures who we are and where we came from. It is an extension of ‘IOLANI Sportswear – and, who knows, maybe we’ll be bringing back apparel for the adults sometime soon, too!”
