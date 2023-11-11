Military Challenge Coin for Veteran Patients Receiving End-0f-Life Care Unveiled by Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Bereavement Coordinator David Stevenson with a favorite challenge coin he received when serving in the U.S. Army. Crossroads' Della Miller served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years. Chaplain Clark Smith of Crossroads in Lenexa, Kansas introducing the new Crossroads Challenge Coin.

Patients who are Veterans receiving end-of-life care from Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care will receive Crossroads' new Military Challenge Coin.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is rolling out its new Military Challenge Coin. Beginning this month, all patients receiving end-of-life care who served in the U.S. Armed Services will receive a Crossroads Challenge Coin.

Passion for Veterans was articulated early in Crossroads’ nearly 30-year company history and leaders are proud of the thousands of Veterans they have honored and thanked for their service since.

Most Veterans remember when and where they received their challenge coins and many Veterans will share that their coins mean a lot to them. There’s evidence that challenge coins have been around for 100 years but challenge coins began growing in popularity in the 90s and that has continued into recent years.

In mid-October at its Kansas City location, Crossroads held a special Challenge Coin Unveiling and Veterans Recognition ceremony. While Crossroads patients will be receiving the Challenge Coin beginning this month, Crossroads employees who are themselves Veterans were honored by being the first to receive the new Challenge Coin.

At the Challenge Coin unveiling and Employee Veteran Recognition ceremony Chaplain Clark Smith of Crossroads in Lenexa, Kansas quoted from the popular film, A Few Good Men, "You rose to the challenge of serving us, we rise to the challenge of honoring you.”

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, “the VA purchases, provides or refers for hospice care more than 20,000 Veterans each year. This figure is anticipated to grow as the Veteran population grows.”

The new Crossroads Challenge Coin for patients receiving end-of-life care heralds a new day in Crossroads’ long tradition of thanking, honoring and recognizing Veterans and their families.

