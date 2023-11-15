Legal Automation Platform Appara Announces Partnership with Accounting Software Provider Soluno
We look forward to continuing to innovate Appara's product offerings and our real estate solution to optimize efficiencies for your clients, no matter what type of work they need assistance with.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appara, Canada’s leading legal entity management, workflow automation, and document automation platform, is proud to announce a new partnership with legal accounting software provider Soluno. With this integration, Appara and Soluno make it possible for legal professionals to manage both their accounting and their documents in one platform. This powerful partnership offers firms a truly all-in-one solution for both practice management and trust.
— Adrian Fisher-Fleming, Head of Product, Real Estate at Appara
Appara’s platform enables legal professionals the ability to complete real estate purchase, sale, and refinance matters all within the same platform that lawyers and paralegals use for corporate and estate planning matters. With this platform approach, Appara Real Estate brings the benefits of firm-wide entity management to real estate transactions and is now able to perform all their Soluno trust accounting and billing matters using this new integration.
Soluno offers users best-in-class cloud-based billing and trust accounting. With Soluno, users can manage time and expense entries, reconcile accounts, manage cases and matters, view comprehensive productivity, profit, and client ledger reports, manage documents and calendars, and more.
Users can enter all of the real estate financial transaction details in Appara and then send the transactions to Soluno with the click of a button. All invoice details, cheques, and receipts are automatically created ensuring a smooth trust reconciliation for matters.
"Our integration with Soluno makes trust accounting a breeze,” says Adrian Fisher-Fleming, Head of Product, Real Estate at Appara. “We look forward to continuing to innovate Appara's product offerings and our real estate solution to optimize efficiencies for clients, no matter what type of work they need assistance with."
"We're very excited for the new possibilities this integration will unlock for our customers in British Columbia,” says Michael Luciuk, Soluno’s Sr. Product Manager, “we are always looking for ways to make running a law firm easier and this is another step on our mission."
For more information or to book a demo of Appara or Soluno, visit https://appara.ai or http://soluno.legal today.
About Appara
As practicing lawyers, Appara’s founders saw firsthand how a lack of advanced technology was hindering growth. They were frustrated with the state of legal technology and were tired of repeating work in multiple places.
What they needed was a platform with built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help streamline processes. But the solution they wanted didn’t exist. So they built it, and called it Appara.
Appara is a document automation, workflow automation, and entity management platform for legal professionals. Appara’s product suite enables legal professionals in the corporate, estate planning, and real estate sectors to save time, reduce errors, cut costs, and increase productivity.
For more information or to start your free trial, visit https://appara.ai today.
About Soluno
Soluno is a best-in-class time, billing, and accounting software designed to help law firms manage their unique business needs. With Soluno's modern, user-friendly, cloud-based accounting and business management software, law firms can confidently manage the business of their practice all in one place. Combining time and expense entry, billing, accounting, and reporting, Soluno's browser-based solution empowers law firms to increase efficiency and be more profitable.
Visit http://soluno.legal to learn more.
