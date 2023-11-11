KeHE Selects Livwell Foods for Elevate Program
KeHE has selected Livwell Foods plant based sauces as part of their KeHE Elevate program for emerging brands.STONY BROOK, NY, USA, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livwell Foods is pleased to announce that KeHE has selected Livwell Foods plant based sauces as part of their KeHE Elevate program for emerging brands.
The high-touch program provides brands with a platform for growth, allowing them to flourish and reach more shelves nationwide. KeHE’s Category Management acts as trusted advisers, educates brands on the evolving landscape and propel sales & points of distribution through the program.
“We look for brands that are purpose-driven, have high-quality ingredients, are innovative in their category, represent a future trend, have a unique taste profile, and will appeal to consumers at the shelf,” according to Rachelle Radcliffe, director of brand development at KeHE.
“We are thrilled be in the KeHE Elevate program, and look forward to reaching more customers nationwide through KEHE’s strong national network of retail partners!” said Olivia Napoli, Founder & CEO. The network of brands is designed to be small and intimate, not exceeding 200, and the top innovative brands in their category.
About LIVWELL
LIVWELL Foods, or “Pasta Sauce, Reimagined” - a fresh take on the pasta sauce and finishing sauce category, crafted with plant based superfoods to power your healthy lifestyle. Not just pasta sauce - our sauces are excellent on fish, steak, chicken, salads, flatbread, pizza, eggs, vegetables, polenta, or as a dipping sauce. LIVWELL is packed with clean, pure, delicious ingredients -- like zucchini, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, spinach, cashews, cauliflower, and butternut squash - creating a superior product without dairy, gluten, gums or soy. Additionally, our sauces are loaded with superfoods, antioxidants, omega 3’s and vitamins, empowering you to live well. For additional information please refer to www.livwellfoods.com.
