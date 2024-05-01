Livwell brings their superfood sauces to Whole Foods Market in New England, created with families in mind
Leading natural and organic foods retailer Whole Foods Market will carry a selection of LIVWELL Foods’ plant-based sauces in MA, RI, CT, NH and ME.PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVWELL Foods is pleased to announce that leading natural and organic foods retailer Whole Foods Market will carry a selection of LIVWELL Foods’ plant-based sauces in the pasta aisle in select stores in MA, RI, CT, NH and ME.
“The Whole Foods Market local forager team sets the standard in terms of excellence and championing brands that local communities know and love. Growing up on a farm in New England and having LIVWELL on shelves across the region is truly a dream come true.” said Olivia Napoli, Founder & CEO. “As a Nutrition Coach, I’m proud to use ingredients in our sauces that I believe provide families with a nutritious, delicious, and wholesome meal. We are elated to introduce our sauces to our customers in the Northeast and look forward to expanding our product line with Whole Foods Market in the coming years.”
“As a Forager, I’m so lucky to be able to find and share so many amazing local and emerging brands with our customers,” says Holly Long, Principal Forager for Local & Emerging Brands. “LIVWELL Foods is a female-founded company creating delicious plant-forward sauces that can quickly become a staple on your shopping list. Heading into Spring, I enjoy making different salads for gatherings and LIVWELL’s Sicilian Zucchini Lemon Sauce is a is a great dressing for your pasta salad at your next get-together."
LIVWELL plans to first launch with their superfood sauces in select Whole Foods Market stores, and then expand into other natural food categories offering plant based and clean label products that consumers are seeking today.
Find LIVWELL at your local New England Whole Foods Market store by visiting their store locator here.
About LIVWELL
LIVWELL Foods, or “Pasta Sauce, Reimagined” - a fresh take on the pasta sauce and finishing sauce category, crafted with plant based superfoods. In addition to pasta, our sauces are excellent on fish, steak, chicken, salads, flatbread, pizza, eggs, vegetables, polenta, or as a dipping sauce. LIVWELL is packed with clean, pure, delicious ingredients -- like zucchini, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, spinach, cashews, cauliflower, and butternut squash - creating a premium product without dairy, gluten or gums. Additionally, our sauces are loaded with superfoods, antioxidants, vitamins and omega 3’s empowering you to live well. LIVWELL’s mission is to heal and empower the planet. For additional information please refer to www.livwellfoods.com.
EIN Presswire
EIN Presswire
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram