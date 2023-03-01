Submit Release
Sprouts Farmers Market Selects Livwell Foods for Innovation Center

Livwell Foods

Livwell Collection

U.S. based Sprouts Farmers Market has selected LIVWELL Foods plant based sauces to be included in the innovation center of each national location.

STONY BROOK, NY, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVWELL Foods is pleased to announce that U.S. based Sprouts Farmers Market has selected LIVWELL Foods plant based sauces to be included in the innovation center of each national location. This is an area of the store where new products are featured, and every item is hand selected by the Sprouts Vice President of Foraging. Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, with nearly 380 stores in 23 states.

“We’ve made great strides in terms of growing our presence in the retail environment over the last year, but this is a tremendous milestone for us. We have loved this health-focused retailer with their curated assortment of innovative, better-for-you products. Sprouts continues to focus on clean label products with lifestyle friendly ingredients like plant-based, superfood-rich and gluten-free. So LIVWELL’s placement in Sprouts, we believe, is a perfect partnership.” said Olivia Napoli, Founder & President. “We are elated to introduce LIVWELL to our customers nationwide, and look forward to expanding our product line with Sprouts in the coming years.”


About LIVWELL

LIVWELL Foods, or “Pasta Sauce, Reimagined” - a fresh take on the pasta sauce and finishing sauce category, crafted with plant based superfoods to power your healthy lifestyle. Not just pasta sauce - our sauces are excellent on fish, steak, chicken, salads, flatbread, pizza, eggs, vegetables, polenta, or as a dipping sauce. LIVWELL is packed with clean, pure, delicious ingredients -- like zucchini, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, spinach, cashews, cauliflower, and butternut squash - creating a superior product without dairy, gluten, gums or soy. Additionally, our sauces are loaded with superfoods, antioxidants, omega 3’s and vitamins, empowering you to live well. For additional information please refer to www.livwellfoods.com.

