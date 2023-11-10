Voices of Note names Felicia Seamón the Director of Development for Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus
Voices of Note names Felicia Seamón as its new Director of Development Officer of the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices of Note (Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity through the power of music, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Felicia Seamón (she/her) as its new Director of Development Officer.
"Felicia's impressive background includes serving as a college professor at Cheyney, owning a private school at The Gift Prep School, and directing recreation for the City of Coatesville, said David Aurilo (he/him), Executive Director of Voices of Note. Her extensive experience molding and developing young minds, from youth to college students, makes her a perfect fit for Voices of Note's mission to inspire through music."
Through the organization's current fundraising efforts and continued advocacy for human rights issues facing their communities, Voices of Note has marshaled itself into opportunities to reach new audiences throughout the Metro Atlanta community, like the ones to come.
With over 20 years of experience in education, youth development, and business, Felicia Seamón brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to her new role. As the President & CEO of Seamón Enterprises & Entertainment Co. (SE&Eco), a prominent Media Services Company specializing in Book and Music Publishing and Artist and Parent Education and Development, Felicia has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to empowering young people and fostering creativity.
A dedicated wife and mother, Felicia Seamón is not only the foundation of the Seamón family businesses but has also managed her multi-talented daughter and supported her husband for 21 years. Her commitment to education, access, and exposure led her to establish The Seamón Family Foundation, a private national 501(c)3 committed to Social and financial Investment in Arts and culture, with a focus on youth empowerment in Education, Art Exposure, Mental Health Awareness (Anti-Bullying & Suicide Prevention), Community, and Business Development.
As the Director of Development for Voices of Note, Felicia Seamón will leverage her expertise in small business goals, professional development, marketing, business plans, grant writing, networking, and more. She will be crucial in expanding the organization's reach and impact, ensuring that Voices of Note remains a beacon of inclusivity and artistic excellence.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Felicia is also a Writer and Director of the new TV series, "Rolling Stones 5.0," showcasing her creative talents and commitment to the arts. She actively gives back to the community through directorship on several local and regional Boards, including the BlackBerry Arts Collective in Atlanta. She works independently with new and aspiring artists in Event Planning, Professional Development, Management, Marketing, Promotion, and more.
Voices of Note is confident that Felicia Seamón's dynamic leadership and unwavering dedication to the arts and education will significantly contribute to the organization's continued success and growth.
For more information about Voices of Note and to purchase tickets, please visit www.voicesofnote.org.
Contact: Christopher A. Thompson, Chris@HouseofHeralds.com
###
About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note:
Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings, and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.
Christopher A. Thompson
House of Heralds PR
+1 601-212-8159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other