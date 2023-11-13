Raising Awareness For Men’s Mental Health This Movember with Social Prescribing
Art Pharmacy provides data on the positive impact of social prescribing on men’s mental health
Art Pharmacy's social solution is an impactful way for men to engage in healing without the stigma associated with medicine or traditional treatment methods.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Movember, a campaign to bring awareness to the importance of men’s mental health in November, Art Pharmacy is sharing data on its healthcare-grade social prescribing solution that improves mental health in the U.S. Art Pharmacy connects patients referred by their healthcare providers with individualized arts and culture engagements to improve their mental and behavioral health.
— Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris Appleton
“We are dealing with a mental health crisis in our country, and there still remains a stigma surrounding men’s mental health,” said Art Pharmacy Founder and CEO Chris Appleton. “Art Pharmacy's social solution is an impactful way for men to engage in healing without the stigma associated with medicine or traditional treatment methods. We provide a model with engagements and events that men are interested in for effective care based on their passions and diagnosis.”
Below are several observations Art Pharmacy has gleaned from its work in the space:
- Men make up only about 20 percent of referred patients.
- Recent data analysis shows that men who completed a full Art Pharmacy prescription of six months had better outcomes on their well-being than women.
It’s reported that most men do not treat their mental illnesses because of the increasingly prevalent stigma and reluctance to reach out for help. Society often portrays the expression of emotional pain or distress as a sign of weakness, leading to underreporting and under-treatment of mental health. Additionally, a study in the medical journal "Psychological Medicine" revealed that men often cite barriers as reasons to avoid seeking mental health treatment.
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers and improve patient health. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating an assessment along with patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.
Movember is committed to changing the face of men’s health and is active year-round promoting positive programs for men. The organization reports that, globally, men are dying six years earlier than women due to preventable or treatable health issues such as mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.
To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
About Art Pharmacy
About Art Pharmacy

Art Pharmacy's proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers while improving patient health. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration, and outcomes monitoring. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payors and providers. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
