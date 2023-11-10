Participation in the solemn event on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, participated and spoke at the military parade of the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia.

After the performance of the national anthem by the participants of the military parade, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, gave a speech and sincerely congratulated all the employees of the internal affairs bodies of the country and those present in honor of their professional holiday - Day of the Tajik militia.

It was emphasized that in many difficult and sensitive years of the recent history of the Tajik people, the employees of the internal affairs bodies and the personnel of the internal forces, together with other law enforcement agencies and military structures, made a historic contribution to the restoration of constitutional authority, ensuring peace, maintaining public order and fighting crime.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated with satisfaction that the employees of this prestigious law enforcement agency, with a high sense of responsibility and patriotism, have been proudly fulfilling their sacred duty since the beginning of independence period.

The President considered the service of the internal affairs authorities to be very valuable and outstanding, especially in restoring peace and tranquility, political stability and providing peaceful conditions and environment for people's life and development and creative works.

The Leader of the Nation, in connection with the rapidly changing world situation, warned law enforcement agencies, including internal affairs agencies, military structures, especially border troops, that they should always be alert, perform their official duties and professional mission, i.e. protect the security and peace of society and the state, to ensure the reliable protection of the borders and land of the Motherland, the peaceful life of the country's residents and the prosperous activity of the country's residents.

It was emphasized that the State and Government of Tajikistan pay special attention to strengthening the material and technical foundations of internal affairs bodies and internal forces, training highly qualified personnel, recruiting specialists to meet the requirements of modern times and improving the living and service conditions of personnel.

At the time of independence, with the support of the Government of the country, more than 400 structures and buildings of internal affairs were built and put into use.

In particular, only in the last ten years, dozens of new facilities have been built in the military units of the Internal Troops, all military units have been overhauled and provided with the best living and service conditions, as well as the necessary equipment and supplies.

It was emphasized that hundreds of police officers and officers and soldiers of the Internal Troops have been awarded state awards and high military ranks for their bravery and high professional performance of their duties.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, taking into account the existing conditions and opportunities, ordered that the 3502nd military unit of the Internal Troops be transformed into an urgent special purpose brigade.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon tasked the heads of authorities, the commanding staff and every military serviceman to regularly raise the level of professionalism, professional skills and, of course, the mandatory observance of the law, the requirements of military regulations and discipline.

It was assured that the employees of the authorities will continue to be ready to fulfill their official duties and sacred mission and remain faithful to their sworn oath.

After the speech of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, by order of the commander of the parade, a military parade started on the occasion of the Day of the Tajik militia.

Employees of departments and divisions, services, units of the Internal Forces and other constituent structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took part in the military parade.

It is worth noting that, along with men, women of all branches of the internal affairs bodies, actively participated in the military parade as well.

Along with personnel, a large number of different armored combat vehicles and various types of military and service vehicles were placed in the ranks area.