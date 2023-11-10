Working trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

TAJIKISTAN, November 10 - On November 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the emergency meeting of the heads of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Economic Development and Trade, Finance, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials.