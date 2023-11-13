Instant Chime V5 – AI Chat Based Service Desk - Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store
Portsmouth, NH software developer creates next generation AI based service desk with integration into Microsoft Teams
Instant Chime V5 – AI Chat Based Service Desk - Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store
Instant Technologies, today announced the availability of Instant Chime V5 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.
Instant Technologies, a leading provider of chat-based service desk solutions, proudly unveils Instant Chime V5 (https://www.chimev5.com/), a cutting-edge chat-based service desk leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This solution is designed to be groundbreaking and to empower employees by resolving their problems swiftly and efficiently. By combining AI technology with intuitive chat-based workflows, organizations can create a proactive, efficient, and user-friendly support environment.
"We are proud to introduce Instant Chime V5 as an extension to our existing service desk offerings," said Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies.
"This service desk platform enables customers to dramatically improve their help desk operations, leverage AI where appropriate, and provide a more streamlined support experience for their employees. Instant Chime V5 also integrates with Microsoft Teams in order to provide immediate access to help – from any device at any time."
Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome Instant Technologies and Chime V5 to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams store, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Chime V5 from Instant to help customers meet their needs faster.”
Instant Technologies is a leading provider of innovative service desk applications dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with chat-based applications. With a strong focus on delivering a great end user experience and creating value for our customers, Instant Technologies strives to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
