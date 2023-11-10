10 November 2023

An exchange of views took place on the Turkmen-Emirati partnership

On November 10, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova held a meeting with a delegation led by a Member of the UAE Federal National Council, the Head of the Hidayat International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed and analyzed key areas of interstate cooperation, as well as prospects for further Turkmen-Emirati partnership within the framework of multilateral diplomacy. An exchange of views took place on the current regional and international agenda.

The Turkmen side emphasized the consistent and dynamic development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE, which is facilitated by the effective political dialogue that has developed at the high and highest levels.

The parties expressed a common opinion on the need to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this regard, the important role of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group created between Turkmenistan and the UAE was stated.

The progressive development of trade and economic ties was noted, and the great potential for intensifying cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, and in environmental issues was emphasized. In this context, the wish was expressed for the successful holding of the 28th meeting of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) from November 30 to December 12 this year in Dubai.