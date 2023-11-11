The Lee Haney Games: Uniting Fitness Enthusiasts and Taking a Closer Look at Back Support
Looking Into The Innovation in the Fitness Industry
This is the 9th year for the Lee Haney Games. I want the attendees to know how important health, nutrition and training are not only for the body, but the mind also. I'm looking forward to it all.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fitness industry is abuzz with excitement as industry titan and eight-time Mr. Olympia, Lee Haney, prepares to host the highly anticipated Lee Haney Games. This annual event will take place at the prestigious Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta on November 11th.
— Lee Haney
What makes the Lee Haney Games truly exceptional is the presence of esteemed guest, CEO Glenn Gordon. Known for his inventive prowess, Gordon is the mastermind behind the awesome "We Gotcha Back" technology. As the inventor of this unique back support system, Gordon has earned recognition among professionals in bodybuilding, fitness, chiropractic care, and medicine.
The Lee Haney Games promises to be an extraordinary gathering of the brightest minds and passionate individuals, all striving to push the boundaries of fitness and explore cutting-edge solutions for maintaining a healthy back. With industry leaders like Haney and Gordon collaborating, attendees will undoubtedly witness the birth of a new era in back support technology.
This one-of-a-kind event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and inspiration. Fitness enthusiasts, professionals, chiropractors, doctors, and anyone invested in overall well-being will find tremendous value in attending the Lee Haney Games. Participants can expect interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and insightful presentations, all aimed at enriching their knowledge and understanding of how to achieve optimal back support.
"We Gotcha Back" technology will take center stage at the Lee Haney Games, empowering attendees to discover its potential benefits firsthand. Developed by Glenn Gordon, this innovative solution aims to change back support for the. better, allowing individuals to reach new heights in fitness and well-being. Gordon says, "I created a product that relieves pain without the use of medication. I wanted to make sure my device could be used by anyone no matter if they are working out, lifting weights, sitting down, walking, or doing yard work. It feels great to know that I can deliver a product that people find useful in their everyday lives."
Mark your calendars now for November 11th and join Lee Haney, Glenn Gordon, and other industry leaders at the Georgia International Convention Center. This event is not to be missed, as it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
For more updates and information about the Lee Haney Games, visit the official website www.leehaneygames.com. Stay connected through our social media channels, and spread the word to ensure everyone knows about this incredible partnership between two industry titans.
