SCAN Adds CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Arizona Provider Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, announces the addition of CenterWell Senior Primary Care, one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers, to the SCAN Desert Health Plan provider network* in Maricopa County, Arizona effective January 1, 2024.
“We are thrilled to expand our Arizona network with a provider that is as committed to older adults as we are at SCAN," said Wendy Zhao, SCAN’s general manager of Texas, Arizona and Nevada. “Through our provider partnerships, we aim to bring our members a robust network of specialists and physicians that can address their unique needs.”
Current SCAN Desert Health Plan members and older adults who choose to enroll in SCAN Desert Health Plan in Maricopa County, Arizona will have access to nine CenterWell clinics located throughout Maricopa County, including Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Mesa and Sun City. The Medicare Annual Election Period for 2024 is open until December 7, 2023.
“CenterWell Senior Primary Care is excited to welcome SCAN as our newest Arizona payer partner,” said Daryl Young, market president for CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Phoenix. “This partnership allows us to reach even more of Maricopa County’s seniors with the holistic, proactive, preventive care CenterWell is known for delivering. Our quality, coordinated, outcomes-based care keeps our patients doing what they love, with their loved ones for as long as possible.”
*Other providers are available in SCAN’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About CenterWell
CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated mail-order, specialty, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.
SCAN Media Contact:
Seffrah Orlando
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
562-508-6781
CenterWell Media Contact:
Lisa M. Ferguson
LFerguson16@humana.com
256-300-8340
