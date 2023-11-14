ZAR Wellness announces launch of ZAR BOX, a store-within-a-store for CBD, cannabis sales
The Texas-based retailer will dispense hemp-derived products from automated vending machines
The hemp derived cannabis industry is growing exponentially and we want to ensure more folks get access to safe and effective CannaTherapy via the ZAR BOX.”CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAR Wellness is pleased to announce the availability of the ZAR BOX automated dispensary solution, the first cannabis dispensing machine to be deployed with AI facial recognition technology. The ZAR BOX combines age verification via liveness authentication, consumable hemp licensed ailment and modality driven products, compliant cannabis payment processing with convenient product dispensing. The ZAR BOX simply put, creates a sleek, safe and secure dispensary-in-a-box.
“The hemp derived cannabis industry is growing exponentially and we want to ensure more folks get access to safe and effective CannaTherapy via the ZAR BOX,” says Razia T. Qureshi-Shalami, Co-Founder and COO of ZAR Wellness. “Moreover, this gives all types of businesses such as arenas, restaurants, bars, airports, grocery stores, and gas stations the opportunity to provide sought after products in a secure and safe fashion.”
Fastcorp Vending's DIVI automated retail system, tailored for CBD/cannabis retail, boasts an ADA-compliant touch screen for effortless product selection. Its secure, ETL-listed cabinet accommodates an infinite range of product shapes, sizes, and weights and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
The ZAR BOX machine integrates ID authentication software, which is capable of detecting almost 98% of fake IDs. This is a crucial feature for complying with legal regulations surrounding the sale of age-restricted products. Customer IDs are examined in ultraviolet and infrared light, to confirm the ID’s legitimacy. To further enhance security and accuracy, the machine uses a high-resolution webcam and face matching software. This combination helps verify that the person making the purchase matches the image on the presented ID. The entire process provides best-in-class age verification in less than 15 seconds.
"We firmly believe that automated retail is the future of age-restricted sales," said Fastcorp President Brian Weinstein. "Retailers have shown significant interest in using our smart retail solutions to sell products like CBD, cannabis, and alcohol. The DIVI-Regulated overcomes key historical challenges in selling and dispensing such products."
Nevertheless, this process extends beyond mere ID authentication to encompass the intricate realm of compliance with local and federal regulations. Furthermore, the intricate task of payment processing demands meticulous attention. In collaboration with Fastcorp, Verde Payments excels in managing all payment transactions routed through the vending machine, guaranteeing a seamless experience for both customers and merchants alike. Leveraging their extensive expertise and industry leadership, Verde Payments emerges as the pivotal element in ensuring the ZAR BOX machine operates as an exceptionally efficient sales tool.
"In today's ever-evolving CBD and Cannabis landscape, we firmly believe that having industry expertise and seasoned professionals in the realm of payments is absolutely essential," emphasized Brian Young, President of Verde Payments. "These experts significantly enhance the value of automated retail for businesses, enabling them to operate with peace of mind and bolster their bottom line."
Unattended retail is expected to grow to a $46B market by 2027, driven by shift in consumer preference to low-touch retail sales, and global staffing challenges in retail. ZAR Wellness expects to place machines around the state in locations such as grocery stores as gas stations. As always, ZAR Wellness customers are eligible for 22% servicemember and veteran discounts, which are processed easily during checkout.
Fastcorp is excited to announce that the DIVI-Regulated, a revolutionary automated retail solution, will be featured by Verde Payments in their booth 6331 at MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the innovative features of the DIVI that made it ZAR’s preferred solution for their fleet of “ZAR BOXs”. This includes the cutting-edge Vend-Block and Soft-Drop functionalities, industry-leading FIFO inventory control, and the integration of IDScan.net software for highly effective real-time age verification and ID authentication. Fastcorp is proud to showcase this transformative technology, offering a glimpse into the future of retail and age-restricted sales.
About ZAR Wellness
ZAR Wellness is a Texas born and bred, veteran owned, cannabis brand providing superior quality hemp derived cannabis products geared towards providing relief for ailments such as sleep, pain, anxiety and depression. Inspired by the natural healing powers of cannabis, we are dedicated to bringing this therapy to our community, particularly our veterans facing mental and physical challenges daily. Our commitment to producing high-quality and affordable products is reflected in our unmatched 22% daily discount for veterans, and we're proud to have provided over $2.0 million in veteran discounts within just three years. We invite everyone to join us in reaching those in need, especially veterans, by spreading the word about our premium quality products, affordable prices, and exceptional customer service.
About Fastcorp Vending
With nearly two decades of industry expertise, Fastcorp Vending, headquartered in Connecticut, USA, has consistently led the way in pioneering the development and production of cutting-edge automated retail solutions. Our renowned Fastcorp DIVI product line stands as a versatile and highly efficient platform, enabling the seamless distribution of a wide array of goods, anytime and anywhere, catering to the ever-growing demand of consumers for round-the-clock access to products. Automated retail also supports asset management and From cryogenic coffee beans and champagne to footwear, accessories, and premium consumer goods, we empower businesses to meet the diverse needs of today's discerning customers while simultaneously protecting assets and enhancing profits.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 1,000 cannabis dispensaries and 6,500 global businesses. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.
About Verde Payments
Verde Payments is a leading company specializing in high-risk merchant services and payment processing. With years of industry expertise, they have earned a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses facing unique challenges in this sector. Their dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional customer support, guiding clients through the complex process and enabling them to focus on growing their business.
Verde Payments offers comprehensive solutions tailored to individual needs, including card-not-present transactions, recurring payment plans, and subscription services. Clients can expect to work with industry experts who possess deep insights into the high-risk field, allowing them to anticipate potential obstacles and provide effective solutions for maintaining a steady cash flow. By partnering with Verde Payments, businesses can confidently navigate the high-risk landscape, knowing that their payment processing needs are in capable hands.
