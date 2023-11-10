Tampa Attorney Daniel Greene achieves AV Preeminent® Rating
Attaining the highly sought after AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell marks an important milestone in my professional career.”TAMPA, FLOIRDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce Partner Daniel Greene has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating – the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell.
— Daniel Greene, Partner at Swope, Rodante P.A.
For more than 130 years, Martindale-Hubbell has been evaluating attorneys for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards through a Peer Review Rating system. AV Preeminent is the highest peer rating standard. This privilege is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers.
"I am honored to have received such high remarks and recognition from my peers. Attaining the highly sought after AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell marks an important milestone in my professional career. I am thankful for my mentors and colleagues who have guided and inspired me on this journey and proud to have earned this distinction. It will serve as motivation, inspiring me to persist in my pursuit of excellence both for clients and within the legal field." remarks Daniel Greene, Swope, Rodante P.A.’s newest partner.
The goal of Martindale-Hubbell ratings is to help keep the public informed when making the decision to do business with an attorney or law firm. Prior to the 1887 edition of Martindale’s American Law Directory, which was the first publication to provide such ratings to attorneys, there was no way of truly knowing if the lawyer you were considering doing business with was trustworthy, ethical, or skilled in the legal field. Today Martindale-Hubbell continues to provide verified ratings for attorneys based not only on their legal ability and ethical standards as judged by their peers, but also based on reviews from their clients. Learn more about their reviews and rating system at https://www.martindale.com.
About Swope, Rodante P.A.:
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Areas of practice include Insurance Bad Faith and Medical Malpractice. Our Florida Insurance Bad Faith Lawyers are known for their success in suing large corporations when their negligence, deceit or bad faith has caused real harm to real people. Discovering that a loved one may have been a victim of medical malpractice can be distressing and overwhelming. We are a Tampa Medical Malpractice Law Firm and understand the importance of taking immediate action to protect your loved one’s rights and seek justice. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
