Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,186 in the last 365 days.

What is the truth about immigration?

For decades governments have grappled with immigration – arguably it was one of the key reasons for the 2016 Brexit vote. But what has “taking back control” meant for the UK’s immigration statistics? How might numbers change in the years ahead? To what extent does the UK need immigration to bolster its labour market? Where does the row over small boats fit in? And where are we in terms of voter attitudes?

In this episode, The Expert Factor team take a deep dive into one of the most controversial questions faced by politicians of all parties – and a possible wedge issue at the next general election.

You just read:

What is the truth about immigration?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more