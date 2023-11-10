What is the truth about immigration?

For decades governments have grappled with immigration – arguably it was one of the key reasons for the 2016 Brexit vote. But what has “taking back control” meant for the UK’s immigration statistics? How might numbers change in the years ahead? To what extent does the UK need immigration to bolster its labour market? Where does the row over small boats fit in? And where are we in terms of voter attitudes?

In this episode, The Expert Factor team take a deep dive into one of the most controversial questions faced by politicians of all parties – and a possible wedge issue at the next general election.