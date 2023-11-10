Joe Earley for congress (WV2) endorsed by Legacy PAC
Legacy PAC endorses Joseph Earley for West Virginia's 2nd congressional district announced Jared Craig Legacy PAC President
Joe Earley is a strong constitutional conservative who will put West Virginia and America first. ”CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Legacy PAC
— Jared Craig President Legacy PAC
Joseph Earley , A Veteran and West Virginia VFAF State Chapter president , has been endorsed by Legacy PAC for congress (WV2)
Joseph Earley's commitment to serving his country began 41 years ago when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Throughout his distinguished military career, Joseph demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and skills that earned him numerous accolades. His service history spans across various units, duty stations, assignments, and deployments. In 1994, Joseph Earley deployed with TF 2-7 Infantry, 24th Infantry Division (M) for Operation Vigilant Warrior in the Kuwait Theater of Operations under Southern Watch.
Throughout his service, Joseph Earley underwent rigorous training and earned various qualifications, including PLDC, BNCOC, ANCOC, Drill Sergeant, Abrams Master Gunner, and First Sergeants Course. His exceptional performance and dedication were recognized through a multitude of awards, medals, and achievements, including the Army Superior Unit Award, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and more.
Joseph Earley is a life member into the prestigious United States Army Sergeant Audie L. Murphy Leadership Club.
In January 2002, Joe transitioned to the private sector. He returned home to West Virginia as a federal contractor and served as Training Director of a Department of Defense (DOD) Weapons of Mass Destruction Training and Exercise Program for Military and Civilian First Responders. In 2009, Joe relocated to North Central West Virginia to serve as a liaison for DOD Biometric Experimentation and Cybersecurity programs, and as a cybersecurity program team-member with the NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility.
Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
In other Legacy PAC News :
Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/
Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates. https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/662639770/legacy-pac-to-produce-a-2024-border-documentary-film-project-and-border-tours-for-candidates-announced-jared-craig/
Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-endorsement-of-donald-j-trump-for-47th-president/
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legacy PAC Endorses Joe Earley for US Congress WV-02 on 11-8-2023