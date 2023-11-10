Submit Release
VT RT 106 - WEATHERSFIELD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 106 in Weathersfield near the intersection with Upper Falls Rd is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.  Emergency crews are on scene.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

