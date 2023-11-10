Sofema Online launches a new course: FAA Regulatory Course for Aviation Logistics & Material Specialists
Sofema Online provides the highest level of understanding of FAA logistics and regulatory awareness with new dedicated training.SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAA Regulatory Course for Aviation Logistics & Material Specialists is designed for individuals and organizations in the aviation industry who work as aviation logistics and material specialists and require a detailed understanding of FAA regulations about their roles. Encompassing logistics management, material planning, procurement, warehousing, and distribution within the aviation realm, it ensures advancement and adherence to FAA logistics regulations.
The training provides regulatory and industry perspectives for staff involved in store management and receipt inspection and develops the attendee’s understanding of airworthiness and receipt certification principles, including electrostatic inspection and managing a tool and calibration store.
Course`s features :
>> Robust training program designed to endow vital knowledge, skills, and regulatory insights.
>> Curriculum, that aims to bestow upon participants a profound comprehension of FAA logistics, and regulatory requirements, pivotal for the efficient management and operation of a fully compliant store.
>> Clarifying the significance of Managing a 145 Store, a crucial element of the 145 approval process, necessitating proficient personnel for ensuring compliance and operational excellence.
More highlights:
>> Emphasising Parts 145 and 21, ensuring proficiency in aviation parts and materials acceptance and certification.
>> Practical exercises for store management, receipt inspection, and understanding airworthiness and receipt certification principles.
>> Navigating through FAA regulations seamlessly with guidance from industry experts.
The training contains :
1. Abbreviations - Terms - Definitions
2. Regulatory Basics of Aviation - ICAO Annexes Introduction & Overview
3. FAA Regulatory Introduction FAR 21, FAR 145 & FAR 43
4. Documentation for Maintenance
5. Regulatory and Manufacturer Documents
6. AMM/CMM/IPC Checking Status & Applicability
7. ATA 100 Standard - Introduction - Typical ATA chapters
8. Airworthiness Directives Introduction FAA
9. Service Bulletins - TCH & OEM (Vendor SBs)
10. Aircraft Material Knowledge
11. Introduction to Aircraft Material & Traceability & Classification
12. Consumable Material Certifications
13. Eligibility, Quality and Identification of Aeronautical Replacement Parts (Approved Parts)
14. Supplemental Type Certificate Holder (STCH)
15. Parts Manufacture Authority (PMA)
16. Technical Standard Order (TSO)
17. Identifying Unapproved Parts
And more
Sofema Online`s advantages :
>> Content that is thorough, pertinent, and consistently updated.
>> Flexibility of learning at one own`s convenience, anytime, anywhere.
>> Certificate of Completion in aviation logistics and FAA regulations, available for download immediately after successful course completion.
>> Price: 210 EUR, providing a value equivalent to 4 days of in-person instruction
