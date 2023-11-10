Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

10/11/2023

On November 9, 2023, as part of a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, a meeting between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place.

Having welcomed the distinguished Turkmen guest and members of the delegation, the President of Uzbekistan thanked the Head of Turkmenistan for accepting the invitation to visit Uzbekistan and take part in the next ECO Summit.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings and best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the head of Uzbekistan. Having gratefully accepted the good wishes of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in turn, addressed return greetings and best wishes to the Arkadag. The head of a friendly country noted the enormous contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to strengthening interstate contacts.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, emphasizing that he was glad to meet his Uzbek colleague, expressed sincere gratitude for the invitation to take part in the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit, as well as for the warm welcome provided during the current visit.

As noted, at present there is a great demand for consolidating the efforts of the two countries to develop joint solutions to achieve sustainable development and improve well-being in the region. In this context, the Head of State said that Turkmenistan regards the Organization as an effective platform that has represented the common interests of member states for many years.

Taking this opportunity, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Republic of Uzbekistan and, in its person, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the chairmanship of the fraternal country in the 16th ECO Summit and wished successful holding of the upcoming summit meeting.

A deep conviction was expressed that the results of the current meeting will give impetus to the development of cooperation between the member states of the Organization and are intended to become a new stage in expanding interaction between our countries in a multilateral format.

The heads of state exchanged views on key aspects of interstate dialogue, taking into account emerging opportunities and joint priority plans for the future.

The topic of discussion also included current issues on the regional and global agenda that are of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to deepening cooperation within authoritative structures, including through the ECO.

At the end of the meeting, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan expressed confidence that bilateral relations, based on strong ties of friendship and good neighborliness, principles of equality, respect and mutual support, will continue to develop successfully on a mutually beneficial basis.