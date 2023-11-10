The Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines is accredited to Turkmenistan

10/11/2023

62

On November 9, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines Roberto Manalo.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in his noble work to deepen multifaceted interaction between the two countries and strengthen the ties of friendship between their peoples.

The Ambassador of the Philippines, in turn, conveyed greetings on behalf of the top leadership of his country, who addressed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire people of Turkmenistan with best wishes for happiness and new impressive victories on the path of grandiose transformations.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was introduced to the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan, the constant priority of which was and remains broad international cooperation in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development.

As noted, the main goal of progressive reforms is the successful socio-economic development of an independent neutral state and improving the well-being of Turkmen people. In this context, special emphasis was placed on key aspects of social policy, within the framework of which reforms are being carried out in the scientific and educational sphere, in the field of healthcare, etc.