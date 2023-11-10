Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,764 in the last 365 days.

Jacob Worley elected Bishop of Cascadia

We are pleased to announce that on October 21, 2023, clergy and lay delegates to the fourteenth Synod of the Diocese of Cascadia prayerfully elected Rev. Jacob Worley to serve as our next bishop. The election process was carefully designed and rigorously monitored to assure accountability and transparency.

Bp. Kevin Allen will present Bishop-Elect Worley to the College of Bishops at its January 2024 meeting for interview and examination. Pending approval by the College, Bishop-Elect Worley’s consecration will occur on February 24, 2024 to coincide with Bp. Kevin’s retirement. Watch for more details as plans are solidified, and please thank the Lord with us that He has provided a Godly shepherd for His people.

Bishop Nominating Committee

You just read:

Jacob Worley elected Bishop of Cascadia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more