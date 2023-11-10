Jacob Worley elected Bishop of Cascadia

We are pleased to announce that on October 21, 2023, clergy and lay delegates to the fourteenth Synod of the Diocese of Cascadia prayerfully elected Rev. Jacob Worley to serve as our next bishop. The election process was carefully designed and rigorously monitored to assure accountability and transparency.

Bp. Kevin Allen will present Bishop-Elect Worley to the College of Bishops at its January 2024 meeting for interview and examination. Pending approval by the College, Bishop-Elect Worley’s consecration will occur on February 24, 2024 to coincide with Bp. Kevin’s retirement. Watch for more details as plans are solidified, and please thank the Lord with us that He has provided a Godly shepherd for His people.

Bishop Nominating Committee