St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Cocaine (x3), In-State Warrant (x3)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008275
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11-9-23 at 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mountain View Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Accused #1: DUI – Drug
- Accused #2:
- Possession of Cocaine (x2)
- In-State Warrant: Petit Larceny and Unlawful Trespass
- In-State Warrant: Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
- Accused #3:
- Possession of Cocaine
- In-State Warrant: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED #1: Matthew Demers
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED #2: Antonio Hammond
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED #3: Michelle Deaette
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/9/23 at approximately 1914 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound on US-5 committing several motor vehicle violations. Troopers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop shortly after in the area of US-5 and Mountain View Drive. Upon approach of the vehicle, Troopers observed two occupants, Michelle Deaette (31) and Antonio Hammond (39), seated in the backseat who were believed to be wanted on in-state warrants. Simultaneously, Troopers observed signs of impairment from the operator, Matthew Demers (46).
During the investigation, Troopers witnessed two of the individuals attempt to hide what was later found to be cocaine. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in further cocaine being located. Both Deaette and Hammond were taken into custody for possession of cocaine and several outstanding in-state warrants. Standard Field Sobriety Tests also revealed the operator, Demers, was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants.
Deaette and Hammond were taken into custody and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where they were each held on $200 bail. Demers was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he was processed prior to being released to a sober adult and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/4/24 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
- Accused #1: 3-4-24 at 0830 hours
- Accused #2: 11-13-23 and 11-15-23 and TBD at 0830 hours
- Accused #3: 11-13-23 and TBD at 0830 hours
COURT:
- Accused #1: Caledonia County
- Accused #2: Caledonia and Orange County
- Accused #3: Caledonia and Washington County
LODGED:
- Accused #1: No
- Accused #2: Yes
- Accused #3: Yes
BAIL:
- Accused #1: N/A
- Accused #2: $200
- Accused #3: $200
MUG SHOT:
- Accused #1: Included
- Accused #2: No
- Accused #3: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819