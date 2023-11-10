St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Cocaine (x3), In-State Warrant (x3)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008275

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-9-23 at 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mountain View Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Accused #1: DUI – Drug

Accused #2:

Possession of Cocaine (x2)



In-State Warrant: Petit Larceny and Unlawful Trespass



In-State Warrant: Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

Accused #3:

Possession of Cocaine



In-State Warrant: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED #1: Matthew Demers

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

ACCUSED #2: Antonio Hammond

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED #3: Michelle Deaette

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/9/23 at approximately 1914 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound on US-5 committing several motor vehicle violations. Troopers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop shortly after in the area of US-5 and Mountain View Drive. Upon approach of the vehicle, Troopers observed two occupants, Michelle Deaette (31) and Antonio Hammond (39), seated in the backseat who were believed to be wanted on in-state warrants. Simultaneously, Troopers observed signs of impairment from the operator, Matthew Demers (46).

During the investigation, Troopers witnessed two of the individuals attempt to hide what was later found to be cocaine. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in further cocaine being located. Both Deaette and Hammond were taken into custody for possession of cocaine and several outstanding in-state warrants. Standard Field Sobriety Tests also revealed the operator, Demers, was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants.

Deaette and Hammond were taken into custody and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where they were each held on $200 bail. Demers was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he was processed prior to being released to a sober adult and cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/4/24 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

Accused #1: 3-4-24 at 0830 hours

Accused #2: 11-13-23 and 11-15-23 and TBD at 0830 hours

Accused #3: 11-13-23 and TBD at 0830 hours

COURT:

Accused #1: Caledonia County

Accused #2: Caledonia and Orange County

Accused #3: Caledonia and Washington County

LODGED:

Accused #1: No

Accused #2: Yes

Accused #3: Yes

BAIL:

Accused #1: N/A

Accused #2: $200

Accused #3: $200

MUG SHOT:

Accused #1: Included

Accused #2: No

Accused #3: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819