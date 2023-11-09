Submit Release
Senate Bill 976 Printer's Number 1220

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1220

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

976

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND HUTCHINSON, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and

boating, further providing for boating education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5103(c)(4) and (e)(3), (4), (5), (6) and

(7) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended to read:

§ 5103. Boating education.

* * *

(c) Exemptions.--The following persons are exempt from the

requirements of this section:

* * *

(4) A person who operates a motorboat powered by [an

electric motor or by an internal combustion] a motor of 25

horsepower or less that is not a personal watercraft.

* * *

(e) Commission duties.--The commission shall:

