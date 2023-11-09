Senate Bill 976 Printer's Number 1220
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1220
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
976
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND HUTCHINSON, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and
boating, further providing for boating education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5103(c)(4) and (e)(3), (4), (5), (6) and
(7) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended to read:
§ 5103. Boating education.
* * *
(c) Exemptions.--The following persons are exempt from the
requirements of this section:
* * *
(4) A person who operates a motorboat powered by [an
electric motor or by an internal combustion] a motor of 25
horsepower or less that is not a personal watercraft.
* * *
(e) Commission duties.--The commission shall:
