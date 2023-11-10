Road closure on Charleston Avenue, beginning Monday, November 13, 2023

Page Content

Charleston Avenue will be closed, from the intersection of Elm Street, to the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, while crews work to realign the intersection.

The work is scheduled to take two weeks to complete. The traveling public should be prepared for flaggers, equipment, and workers in the area. Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns.



This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.



Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules accordingly.​​