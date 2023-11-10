Wirt County Route 12, Rose Hill Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023

Page Content

Wirt County Route 12, Rose Hill Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning at milepost 8.3, and ending at the intersection of County Route 14/23, Old Rose Hill, at milepost 4.8, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023, through Thursday, November 16, 2023, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed; however flagging personnel will be present to maintain emergency vehicle access. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​