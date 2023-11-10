Golf Course Road Railroad Crossing, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Monday, November 13, 2023

Golf Course Road, County Route 36, in Berkeley County, will be closed at the railroad crossing on Monday, November 13, 2023 through Thursday, November 16, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the tracks and crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto Connector Road, County Route 36/2; and Van Clevesville Road, County Route 9/18, for a detour. The exact schedule is weather dependent.
