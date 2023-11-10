Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,830 in the last 365 days.

Golf Course Road Railroad Crossing, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Monday, November 13, 2023

Page Content

Golf Course Road, County Route 36, in Berkeley County, will be closed at the railroad crossing on Monday, November 13, 2023 through Thursday, November 16, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the tracks and crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto Connector Road, County Route 36/2; and Van Clevesville Road, County Route 9/18, for a detour.  The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Golf Course Road Railroad Crossing, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Monday, November 13, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more