Lane Closure on County Route 33, Dement Road, to Begin Monday, November 13, 2023

A portion of County Route 33, at 2849 Dement Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, November 13, 2023, through Friday, November 17, 2023, to install new electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and alternate routes.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​