A portion of County Route 33, at 2849 Dement Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, November 13, 2023, through Friday, November 17, 2023, to install new electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and alternate routes. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on County Route 33, Dement Road, to Begin Monday, November 13, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.