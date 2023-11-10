TutorABC Expands into Japan and Announces a Strategic Partnership with Office Mugino
TutorABC announce its official entry into the Japanese market and the establishment of a strategic partnership with Office Mugino, Japan’s top branding agency.
The shared goal of TutorABC and Office Mugino is to provide a more accessible and efficient way of learning English and Chinese to Japanese schools, businesses, and the public.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorABC, the world's leading platform for teaching English and Chinese online, is proud to announce its official entry into the Japanese market and the establishment of a strategic partnership with Office Mugino, Japan's top marketing and branding agency.
Simplifying English Learning in Japan
TutorABC has granted exclusive agency rights for the Japanese market to Office Mugino. Both joint chairmen, Sam Yang and Rodney Miles, attended a press conference held in early November at the Tokyo American Club and the 35th Children's Earth Fund charity dinner to demonstrate their commitment to this partnership. "The shared goal of TutorABC and Office Mugino is to provide a more accessible and efficient way of learning English and Chinese to Japanese schools, businesses, and the public," stated Sam, the Joint Chairman of TutorABC.
Office Mugino's founder, Go Mugino, pointed out that while there are many institutions and services in the Japanese market that emphasize "English conversation," Japan's English proficiency ranks 78th out of 112 countries globally and 26th out of 29 Asian countries. He emphasized the importance of addressing the pain points in English learning for the Japanese population and expressed confidence in TutorABC's introduction to the Japanese market. He hopes this collaboration will bring about a new dimension to international language education in Japan.
Global Reach and Two Decades of Excellence
For over 20 years, TutorABC has served over 100 million students from 100+ countries, with over 30,000 dedicated teachers. TutorABC continues to expand and already has partnerships and websites in local languages in Brazil, Indonesia, Korea, Paraguay, Spain and Turkey.
Six Pillars of Success
TutorABC's success is built on six key pillars that it will be offering throughout Japan:
1. Best Teachers
● all teachers internationally certified
● fully trained using the "Cambridge English Teaching Framework."
● background checks conducted on all teachers
2. Best Teaching Materials
● official global partnerships with Disney English, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron's, and Kaplan
● best English exam preparation for TOEIC, TOEFL, IELTS,
● best Chinese exam preparation for HSK, TOCFL, AP Chinese, GCSE, and IB
3. Best Technology Platform
● using AI Matching Technology with 19 patents
● kidSafe certified with higher levels of privacy and data protection
4. Best Lifelong Learning Service Model
● relationship focused Education Advisors
● helping students with all their educational needs throughout their lives
5. Best Ratings by Our Students
● 97% - student satisfaction ratings
● 4.8 - Google Review Ratings
6. Best 24/7 Flexible Scheduling
● live classes online 24/7
● anytime, anywhere, easy to schedule classes
Corporate Clients
TutorABC already serves a global roster of corporate clients, including:
Apple, Google, Microsoft, TSMC, Citibank, PWC, Deloitte, New Balance, and many others.
Collaborating with Office Mugino, TutorABC is customizing language programs for many of the top Japanese corporations like:
Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes Benz Japan, Shisedo, Itochu, Mitsui, and more.
Empowering Success
TutorABC's expansion into Japan will empower individuals and businesses with the language skills needed for greater business success.
About TutorABC:
TutorABC is a premier online language education platform committed to providing effective language learning solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. With a proven track record of success working alongside top global companies, TutorABC offers a diverse range of language programs, including English and Chinese, designed to help learners achieve their language objectives.
About Office Mugino:
Office Mugino is a prominent figure working with both local and global brands in Japan. The organization boasts a strong reputation for providing tailored solutions that enhance the skills and capabilities of professionals.
For more information about TutorABC and its services, please visit www.tutorabc.com
For more information about Office Mugino, please visit www.officemugino.com
