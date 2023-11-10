The 2023 NY Product Design Awards Successfully Concludes Second Competitive Season – Full Results Unveiled

2023 NY Product Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 NY Product Design Awards Call for Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 NY Product Design Awards has unveiled its full list of winners for the second competitive season of 2023, marking another year of groundbreaking innovations and design excellence. The awards program, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding product design across various industries, brought together designers, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the NY Product Design Awards was established to recognize and empower designers who make the world better through their creations. The competition, receiving more than 1,500 entries in the year 2023, attracted a diverse range of entries, representing a wide array of industries, from consumer electronics and fashion to home goods and sustainable design.

Complete List of Design and Designer of the Year Title Winners for 2023 NY Product Design Awards Released

Following the conclusion of the competition, the NY Product Design Awards has meticulously curated a selection of exceptional entries, designating them as recipients of the esteemed titles "Design of the Year" and "Designer of the Year". These distinguished entries earned the highest scores in the competition, showcasing an evident mastery of their craft.



1. Product Design of the Year

• G-SHOCK MOVE - GBDH2000 by 5WPR, United States (Season 1)

• Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision by Automobili Pininfarina, Italy (Season 2)

2. Product Designer of the Year

• Zeta - Augmented Reality Neurosurgical Navigation by D+I (Design + Industry), Australia (Season 1)

• Light composition Vargov®Design - LC0343 by Vargov®Design, Russia (Season 2)

IAA enlisted a panel of industry experts to serve as jurors, aiming to ensure impartiality and maintain rigorous evaluation standards. This jury had the responsibility of identifying exceptional submissions and bestowing awards and recognition upon them, with the aspiration of raising the industry's standards of excellence. Additionally, IAA received nominations from esteemed professionals to be considered as potential jurors.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The awards were committed to ensuring fairness in their judging process, and one strategy employed to achieve this was to incorporate a diverse range of perspectives. To accomplish this, a panel of 12 jurors representing 11 different countries was assembled. These jurors are esteemed experts in their respective fields and are affiliated with renowned companies, including Creative Art Director of Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre de Mello Collares, Managing Director/Co-Founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Associate Creative Director at MullenLowe - Renato Barreto, Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio - Elham Mirzapour, and Executive Director of Design at Futuredge Design Studio - Arvin Maleki, to name a few.

To enhance fairness, the competition utilized a blind judging approach. This method entailed evaluating each entry in isolation, shielded from the influence of other submissions, allowing the jurors to form unbiased opinions. This approach ensured that winners were determined solely based on their individual merits. The evaluation process was also conducted in alignment with cutting-edge industry benchmarks, establishing a dynamic and progressive tone for the entire competition.

Participation of International Brands

The NY Product Design Awards also received submissions from renowned companies such as COLORPIK INC, petit cochon Manufaktur GmbH, Maya Romanoff, Beijing AIQI Technology Co., LTD., Vargov®Design, SCHULLIN, HP Inc., Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados, Lilienthal Berlin, iBenzer, Hyundai Motor Company, NIU Technologies, and Sichuan ZhuoYue Cultural Creativity Development Co., Ltd.

Among the participants, there were also entrants who crafted works for famous companies that were part of the competition. These entrants showcased their talents while working with household names such as SieMatic, Sichuan University Museum, MITSUBISHI ESTATE RESIDENCE CO., LTD., Western Downs Regional Council, Taitung County Government, BainUltra, Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., and EverGrain.

"Once again, the NY Product Design Awards takes pride in serving as a stage to celebrate and recognize outstanding designers and their contributions," Thomas remarked. "As the design industry continually evolves and the competition reaches new heights annually, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the influx of exceptional works in the years to come."

Visit the NY Product Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://nydesignawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.