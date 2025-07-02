The 2025 London Design Awards Officially Announces Its Designs of the Year and Global Winners for Season 1

2025 London Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 London Design Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The London Design Awards, organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), officially announces the 2025 Designs of the Year and winners for Season 1.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Design Awards, organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has officially announced the 2025 Designs of the Year, alongside the complete list of global winners for Season 1. As an international platform recognising excellence in design, the award dedicates itself towards honouring creative brilliance across multiple design mediums, including interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, communication, UI / UX and many more.

In this season, the competition received over 2,300 entries from more than 35 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Germany, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Australia, Canada, and many more, showcasing the competition’s international reach and the diversity surrounding today’s design industry.

2025 Designs of the Year: Season 1

The Designs of the Year are awarded to entries that led their categories with aesthetics and a strong design purpose, distinguishing them from an already competitive field. Each of these winners receives a LITO Statuette and an official certificate, marking their entry as the most decisive design achievements of the season.

1. Product Design of the Year – LHOV by Elica S.p.A.

2. Architectural Design of the Year – Suzhou Yue Ji Yuan Lai Hotel by BES BRANDING

3. Interior Design of the Year – NYX Mayfair by Circle PR

4. Conceptual Design of the Year – Silence Wang 「ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND VOLTS 2.0」Concert Tour by Beijing EmbraceLive Cultural Communication Co., Ltd

5. Packaging Design of the Year – Danquan 168 Cave Aging Premium Liquor by Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. in Chengdu

2025 Featured Winners

Beyond the top winning titles, the London Design Awards also recognises outstanding winners across its wide range of categories, featuring winners that reflect a range of approaches, but all delivered design that showcased strong elements in purpose and execution. These winners include B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD., HP Inc., HZS Design Holding Company Limited, YASSS! Entertainment Production, YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP, Kris Lin international Design, JING DIRECTOR STUDIO, Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte Lte, and many more. Each has demonstrated creative strength and strategic design thinking, leading global design with impact.

All entries were evaluated by a panel of international design experts and industry leaders, who assessed submissions based on innovation, aesthetic value, functionality, sustainability, and overall impact. The judging process remained blind to ensure integrity and fairness across all categories.

"The London Design Awards stands at the intersection of creativity and impact," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "We are proud to honour the bold visionaries whose design work not only embodies exceptional craftsmanship but also responds to the evolving needs of modern society. This season’s winners represent the best of the global design community — creative, purposeful, and future-oriented."

Visit the London Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of design winners here: https://thelondondesignawards.com/

Season 2 of the London Design Awards Now Open

With the conclusion of its first season, the 2025 London Design Awards is now open for Early Bird submissions in Season 2. Designers, studios, and creative professionals worldwide are invited to submit their best designs for award-winning recognition. This upcoming season will also see the introduction of the newly included Fashion Design category, expanding the platform to include a globally influential area of expression and broader cultural movements.

Key Dates:

• Early Bird Deadline – 25 July 2025

• Final Extension Deadline – 7 November 2025

• Results Announcement – 19 December 2025

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

