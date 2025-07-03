2025 LIT Advertising Awards Announces Season 1 Winners — Recognizing Bold Ideas and Breakthrough Advertising Worldwide

2025 LIT Advertising Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 LIT Advertising Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The LIT Advertising Awards, a global awards program recognize excellence in advertising and brand communications, announces its Season 1 winners.

Whether it came from a global agency or a one-person team, the work was smart, bold, and purposeful. That’s the kind of thinking LIT was built to celebrate.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spotlight is officially on. The LIT Advertising Awards, a global awards program created to recognize excellence in advertising and brand communications, proudly announces the Season 1 winners of its inaugural edition. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this brand-new competition honors bold, strategic, and creative work across advertising, digital, print, video, and integrated platforms, setting new standards for the global advertising industry.

In its very first season, the LIT Advertising Awards received entries from over 20 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and beyond. From international agencies to boutique studios and freelance visionaries, the submissions captured a global pulse. With categories spanning advertising, video & website, digital marketing, strategic program, experiential & immersive, and more, LIT reflects the fast-evolving nature of modern communications — and celebrates the work shaping its future.

2025 Featured Winners (Season 1)

This season’s winners achieved success through precision, focus, and creative intent. Recognized entries include direct submissions from Munchkin Inc., weights&pulleys, FAT Brands Inc. / FS Media House, ByDzyne Inc., and more as well as agency work submitted on behalf of clients such as Blue Fox Entertainment, Vivo, Palo Alto Networks, HSBC, HUAWEI, PHILIPS, China Eastern Airlines, and many others. Each project exemplifies the level of quality the competition was built to celebrate — setting the tone for seasons to come.

Winners were selected by an international panel of industry experts with deep experience in creative direction, marketing strategy, brand development, media, and content creation. Entries were judged based on creative concept, content quality, execution, audience engagement and effectiveness, and overall impact — key benchmarks in a communications landscape where ideas must perform in real time.

The judging panel includes Scott Berry (United States), Romaicia Naser (Canada), Alex Brodsky (Poland), Anna Mader (United States), Janis Verzemnieks (Latvia), Jimmy Landaburu (Ecuador), and many others, each bringing years of insight and global expertise to the competition.

"Not every winning entry came with a big budget — but each one hit exactly where it needed to," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "What we saw this season was proof that great advertising doesn’t rely on scale alone. Whether it came from a global agency or a one-person team, the work was smart, bold, and purposeful. That’s the kind of thinking LIT was built to celebrate."

The complete list of global advertising awards winners can be found on the website here: https://litadvertisingawards.com/.

2025 Season 2 Now Open for Early Bird Submissions

• Early Bird Rates Now Available: Submissions for Season 2 are currently open, with reduced rates in effect until July 25.

• Who Can Enter: The competition welcomes agencies, studios, in-house teams, freelancers, and creative professionals worldwide.

• Categories Include: Advertising & Design, Digital (Video, Website, Animation, Integrated Marketing), Strategic Campaigns, and Special Submissions.

• Final Deadline & Results: Entries are accepted through the Final Extension Deadline on November 7, with winners officially announced on December 19.

About LIT Advertising Awards

The LIT Advertising Awards is a global competition recognizing excellence in advertising, digital media, and brand communication. The award showcases creative work across multiple mediums, including campaigns, content, strategy, motion, design, and integrated media. The award aims to celebrate effective and original work regardless of scale or format.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.