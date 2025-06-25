2025 NY Digital Awards Announces S 1 Winners: Celebrating Creativity Across Design, Video, Web, and Mobile Excellence

2025 NY Digital Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 NY Digital Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The 2025 NY Digital Awards has announced its winners from immersive websites and mobile experiences to creative video production and next-generation apps.

Some of the best digital work we’ll see this year came through this award. Not because it was trending, but because it worked brilliantly.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 NY Digital Awards has officially announced its winners for the first season, recognizing exceptional submissions from immersive websites and mobile experiences to creative video production and next-generation apps. With hundreds of submissions received from agencies, developers, studios, and independent creators worldwide, the award honors the best designs, strategies, and tools that represent digital communication of today, and the future.

2025 Featured Winners (Season 1)

This year’s winners have delivered ideas that worked, that resonated, and that showcased what digital design and creativity can really do. Creators from across the globe, from independent studios to established agencies such as Liberty Mutual Insurance, Travel Santa Ana, Tata Consultancy Services, Flatwhite Motion, Jennings Social Media and MarTech, as well as many others demonstrated technical skill and a deep understanding of how people interact, scroll, click, and connect in today’s digital space.

To view the full list of digital award winners, visit: https://nydigitalawards.com/.

This year’s top categories: Design & Creativity, Apps & Softwares, Video / Online Video, and Website & Mobile Sites, tell a clear story about where digital excellence is thriving. These areas captured real digital fluency, entries that felt intuitive, looked effortless, and functioned exactly how audiences expect.

“The digital space moves fast—so fast that sometimes the best work gets overlooked because it isn’t loud,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA). “But this award isn’t about noise. Our winners knew exactly what they were building, who they were speaking to, and why it mattered. Some of the best digital work we’ll see this year came through this award. Not because it was trending, but because it worked brilliantly.”

NY Digital Awards Season 2 Accepting Early Bird Entries

With Season 1 concluded, Season 2 of the NY Digital Awards is now open for entries. This next season builds on the energy of this year’s winners, opening the door for a new wave of digital work to be seen, challenged, and recognized. From content, design to full-scale campaigns, the award continues to cover excellence in video, design, podcasts, website, and more, honoring those who create what’s next.

Key Deadlines:

• Early Bird Deadline: July 16, 2025

• Final Extension Deadline: October 22, 2025

• Full Results Announcement: November 7, 2025

Details and entry guidelines are available at https://nydigitalawards.com/digital-awards.php#howtoenter.

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes the brilliant minds shaping the future of digital media, from cutting-edge websites, videos, and mobile applications to compelling digital marketing campaigns and interactive online experiences. By spotlighting the best in the industry, the award sets the standard for excellence, encouraging professionals and emerging talents alike to push the boundaries of digital creativity.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

