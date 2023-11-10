iMedical Healthcare Solutions Acquires Bed Techs, Inc.

Clinical Equipment Solutions ISO Certification

iMedical Equipment & Service Acquires Bed Techs, Inc., Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Medical Equipment Provider

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMedical Equipment & Service, dba iMedical Healthcare Solutions, a Virginia-based corporation specializing in the sales, service, rental, and innovation of medical equipment, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Bed Techs, Inc., the world’s largest producer of used, refurbished, and reconditioned hospital beds, stretchers, medical equipment, and replacement parts.

This pivotal acquisition combines the strengths of two industry leaders, establishing iMedical Healthcare Solutions as a comprehensive solution provider for healthcare institutions, both in the United States and globally. Bed Techs, Inc., known for its unparalleled range of products used by healthcare providers in acute care, long-term care, academic institutions, and home-care settings, is a significant addition to iMedical’s extensive portfolio.

Strategic Synergy for Enhanced Healthcare Solutions

With this acquisition, iMedical Healthcare Solutions is poised to offer an even broader spectrum of medical equipment solutions, enhancing its ability to meet the diverse needs of healthcare providers. The combination of iMedical's innovative approach to medical equipment sales, service, and rental, with Bed Techs’ exhaustive inventory and refurbishing capabilities, will enable a seamless and cost-effective solution for healthcare institutions.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Both iMedical and Bed Techs share a commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. By leveraging Bed Techs' expertise and extensive product line, iMedical is positioned to innovate further in the medical equipment industry, delivering solutions that ensure healthcare providers have reliable, state-of-the-art equipment.

Leadership Commentary

John Taylor, CEO of iMedical Equipment & Service, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Bed Techs into the iMedical family. This union fortifies our commitment to providing outstanding, comprehensive solutions to healthcare institutions everywhere. We are committed to propelling Bed Techs into the forefront of the next technological revolution, focusing on pioneering applications, cutting-edge software, and unparalleled servicing across the nation and beyond the borders of the United States."

Michael Wilson, President of Bed Techs, Inc., added: "Joining forces with iMedical allows us to extend our reach and enhance our ability to serve healthcare providers. We look forward to contributing to an organization that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional service."

About iMedical Equipment & Service

iMedical Equipment & Service, dba iMedical Healthcare Solutions, is a Virginia-based corporation specializing in the sales, service, rental, and innovation of medical equipment. With a relentless focus on quality and customer satisfaction, iMedical has been a trusted partner to healthcare institutions, providing cost-effective and reliable solutions.

About Bed Techs, Inc.

Bed Techs, Inc. is a leading global supplier and the largest producer of used, refurbished, and reconditioned hospital beds, stretchers, medical equipment, and replacement parts. Serving a wide array of healthcare providers, Bed Techs is committed to delivering quality and reliability to its global clientele.