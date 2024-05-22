Innovative Collaboration: Med One Group and iMedical Redefine Medical Equipment Delivery

Med One Group and iMedical Healthcare Solutions partner to enhance medical equipment procurement, offering rental, leasing, and sales services across the U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Med One Group, a leading provider of comprehensive medical equipment solutions including rental, leasing, and sales services, has joined forces with iMedical Equipment & Service, operating as iMedical Healthcare Solutions. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, as it aims to offer hospitals across the United States a seamless and holistic approach to fulfilling their equipment needs.

With a combined presence of 18 facilities and ambitious expansion plans, Med One Group and iMedical are poised to redefine the landscape of medical equipment procurement and service provision. Emphasizing a shared commitment to unparalleled customer service and top-notch equipment quality, both entities are dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

Brad Johnson, Senior Vice President of Equipment Rental at Med One Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to provide caregivers with essential equipment at competitive prices. He emphasized that whether through rental, sales, or leasing options, the partnership with iMedical enables Med One to fulfill its mission of equipping healthcare facilities with the tools they need to deliver optimal patient care.

Luc Vallieres, CEO of iMedical, echoed Johnson's sentiments, underscoring the partnership's focus on operational excellence and patient well-being. Specializing in beds and surfaces, iMedical is eager to leverage Med One's expertise in the biomedical domain to ensure that healthcare institutions receive the critical equipment required to meet their demands effectively.

By prioritizing operational efficiencies and enhancing patient care and safety, the collaboration between Med One Group and iMedical heralds a new era of innovation and synergy in the healthcare equipment industry. Together, they are poised to empower healthcare providers with the resources necessary to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape with confidence and proficiency.