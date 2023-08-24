iMedical Healthcare Solutions Earns Prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO Certification Certificate of Registration

Three-Year Certification Validates Company’s Commitment to Quality Management Standards

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iMedical Healthcare Solutions, a pioneering force in innovative healthcare solutions, proudly announced its achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, in 9 areas of medical services. This esteemed certification affirms the company’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest quality management principles and practices throughout its operations.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that ensures organizations meet the needs of customers and other stakeholders while adhering to statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. iMedical's three-year certification, after rigorous audits and evaluations, is a testament to its commitment to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and world-class service delivery.

CEO of iMedical Healthcare Solutions, John Taylor, expressed elation on the accomplishment, stating, “This certification is not just an achievement for us, but a promise to our valued partners and customers. We are constantly evolving to provide the best possible service and solutions. Earning the ISO 9001:2015 further validates our unwavering dedication to quality.”

A few highlights from the ISO 9001:2015 certification assessment for iMedical Healthcare Solutions include:

1. Customer Focus: The company displayed a keen dedication to understanding and meeting customer requirements, ensuring enhanced customer satisfaction.

2. Leadership: iMedical’s leadership was recognized for its pivotal role in aligning organizational directions, setting customer-focused objectives, and creating an environment conducive to employee engagement.

3. Process Approach: Implementing and managing processes as a cohesive system led to increased efficiency in achieving desired outcomes.

4. Continual Improvement: iMedical exhibited a firm commitment to continually refine its operations for consistent and predictable results.

5. Evidence-based Decision Making: Decisions at iMedical are based on the analysis of data and information, ensuring more balanced and aligned results.



About iMedical Healthcare Solutions:

Established in 2018, iMedical Healthcare Solutions is a premier provider of Medical Equipment Rental, Sales, Service, and technology Innovations. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge solutions, iMedical serves IDNs, Healthcare Systems, Hospitals, Clinics, and MOBs worldwide.

For more information about iMedical Healthcare Solutions, please visit imedical.solutions.



For press inquiries:

Serigne Gueye

Email: serigne@imedical.solutions

Phone: 937-207-1829

Imedical Healthcare Solutions