Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,576 in the last 365 days.

iMedical Healthcare Solutions Earns Prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Logo

ISO Certification

ISO Certification

Certificate of Registration

Certificate of Registration

Three-Year Certification Validates Company’s Commitment to Quality Management Standards

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iMedical Healthcare Solutions, a pioneering force in innovative healthcare solutions, proudly announced its achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 certification, in 9 areas of medical services. This esteemed certification affirms the company’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest quality management principles and practices throughout its operations.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that ensures organizations meet the needs of customers and other stakeholders while adhering to statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. iMedical's three-year certification, after rigorous audits and evaluations, is a testament to its commitment to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and world-class service delivery.

CEO of iMedical Healthcare Solutions, John Taylor, expressed elation on the accomplishment, stating, “This certification is not just an achievement for us, but a promise to our valued partners and customers. We are constantly evolving to provide the best possible service and solutions. Earning the ISO 9001:2015 further validates our unwavering dedication to quality.”

A few highlights from the ISO 9001:2015 certification assessment for iMedical Healthcare Solutions include:

1. Customer Focus: The company displayed a keen dedication to understanding and meeting customer requirements, ensuring enhanced customer satisfaction.

2. Leadership: iMedical’s leadership was recognized for its pivotal role in aligning organizational directions, setting customer-focused objectives, and creating an environment conducive to employee engagement.

3. Process Approach: Implementing and managing processes as a cohesive system led to increased efficiency in achieving desired outcomes.

4. Continual Improvement: iMedical exhibited a firm commitment to continually refine its operations for consistent and predictable results.

5. Evidence-based Decision Making: Decisions at iMedical are based on the analysis of data and information, ensuring more balanced and aligned results.


About iMedical Healthcare Solutions:
Established in 2018, iMedical Healthcare Solutions is a premier provider of Medical Equipment Rental, Sales, Service, and technology Innovations. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge solutions, iMedical serves IDNs, Healthcare Systems, Hospitals, Clinics, and MOBs worldwide.
For more information about iMedical Healthcare Solutions, please visit imedical.solutions.


For press inquiries:
Serigne Gueye
Email: serigne@imedical.solutions
Phone: 937-207-1829

Serigne Gueye
iMedical Healthcare Solutions
+1 937-207-1829
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Imedical Healthcare Solutions

You just read:

iMedical Healthcare Solutions Earns Prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more