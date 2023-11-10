Elbaite’s Samira Tollo Named ‘Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year’ for Second Consecutive Year

Elbaite Founders Samira and Morty Tollo The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Samira Tollo, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year' at the Blockchain Australia “Blockies” Awards for the second time. This award acknowledges Samira's tireless work within Elbaite and the broader community to foster an inclusive and diverse ecosystem.

Samira has been instrumental in launching and leading key programs including an annual mentorship initiative for female-identifying entrepreneurs in the blockchain community. Samira has also fostered a diverse hiring policy at Elbaite, contributing to its recognition as a "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

Her advocacy extends through collaborations, and guest speaking engagements, aiming to educate and inspire a broader audience about blockchain and cryptocurrency. Samira's involvement with the Women in Blockchain community and our partner RMIT University, have expanded opportunities for students and aspiring professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Elbaite is proud to recognise Samira's role in advancing diversity and inclusion within the industry, furthering our mission to create a secure and equitable crypto platform.

About Elbaite:

Established in 2017, Elbaite has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency exchange innovation with its secure and transparent self-custodial trading system. The company is committed to enhancing user empowerment and promoting diversity within the digital economy.