Elbaite's Award-Winning Journey: Five 'Blockies' Finalist Nominations Seal a Year of Success

Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder Mortaza Tollo, Elbaite CEO and co-founder The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

Meet the Melbourne Startup That's Taking the Awards Arena by Storm.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite, Australia's pioneering self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, continues its remarkable journey, securing finalist Nominations in five award categories at Blockchain Australia's prestigious Blockies Awards. This achievement follows Elbaite's six award nominations earlier this year at the Fintech Australia “Finnies” Awards.

"The Blockies" is an annual awards ceremony hosted by Australia’s leading industry network, Blockchain Australia. The awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Highlighting individuals, companies, and organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the blockchain ecosystem.

Elbaite is honoured to be a finalist in five award categories, including:

Blockchain Leader of the Year Award - Mortaza Tollo, CEO

Mortaza Tollo's visionary leadership has propelled Elbaite to become one of Australia's most popular and respected cryptocurrency exchanges.

Blockchain Leader of the Year Award - Samira Tollo, CTO

Samira Tollo’s technical expertise, has played a crucial role in shaping Elbaite's cutting-edge self-custodial technology.

Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year Award - Samira Tollo, CTO

After winning the award in 2022, Samira's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the blockchain community continues to grow.

Digital Currency Exchange of the Year - Elbaite

Elbaites innovative self-custodial model, provides users with unparalleled security and control when compared with traditional centralised exchanges.

Organisation of the Year Award - Elbaite

Elbaite's innovative, diverse and forward thinking organisation embodies the spirit of blockchain technology.

Founded in 2017 by siblings Mortaza and Samira Tollo, Elbaite has revolutionised the cryptocurrency exchange landscape with its 'wallet-to-wallet' trading method. This method allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly from their personal wallets, enhancing security, eliminating withdrawal fees and offering greater financial freedom to the user.

Winners will be announced at the gala event on November 9th, 2023, in Melbourne.

For more information about Elbaite and its innovative self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, please visit https://www.elbaite.com/