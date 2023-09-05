Elbaite & Syla: Pioneering the Future of digital finance

Maryna Kovalenko, Syla Co-Founder Elbaite and Syla logos Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder

Australia's premiere self custody crypto exchange announces integration with crypto tax software, Syla.

we've joined both ends of crypto wealth creation to generate better financial outcomes for Australian investors” — Maryna Kovalenko, Co-Founder of Syla

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As cryptocurrency further cements its place in the global landscape, the need for efficient taxation has become crucial. Australia's premier self custody cryptocurrency exchange, Elbaite has responded by announcing its integration with leading crypto tax software, Syla.

Elbaite is a household name in crypto self custody. The platform empowers its users by providing them with top-tier education and the tools to enhance each individual's trading journey. Australia’s crypto tax software, Syla boasts the Lowest-Tax First-Out (LTFO) Tax Optimisation. With one click, Elbaite users can now traverse the intricacies of crypto tax with both safety and ease.

“Our goal is to help you keep as much of your after-tax crypto that you can” says Maryna Kovalenko, Co-Founder of Syla "With this integration, we've joined both ends of crypto wealth creation to generate better financial outcomes for Australian investors".

This collaboration between Elbaite and Syla sets a new benchmark in the crypto industry. Users can trade securely, confident that their taxation aligns with Australian law. It marks a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency sector, underscoring its credibility and staying power.

By seamlessly merging the worlds of secure crypto trading and efficient taxation, they ensure traders can concentrate on their investments, confident in the security and the comprehensive tax support they receive.

About Elbaite:

Elbaite is a self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that enables wallet-to-wallet crypto trading. This process is faster, more cost-effective and more secure than traditional centralised crypto exchanges. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer service, Elbaite is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

About Syla:

Syla is Australia’s crypto tax software, created by a team of Australian tax and legal

professionals exclusively for Australian crypto investors. With Syla, you can quickly generate

ATO-compliant tax reports that are optimised to save you tax. Syla’s user-friendly platform

caters to a range of account types, from individual investors to SMSFs.